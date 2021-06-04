In Trader Joe's parking lot killing, defense attorney argues panhandler was dangerously drunk

BATON ROUGE - Jace Boyd's lawyers say Danny Ray Buckley was drunk when Boyd killed him in the Trader Joe's parking lot in August, and want medical records to see if Buckley was a mean drunk.

Buckley, 61, was allegedly panhandling in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Perkins Road on Aug. 22 when Boyd shot and killed him. Boyd, 24, was arrested several days later on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Sources cited by The Business Report say Buckley was an aggressive panhandler and the weapon might have been fired in self-defense.

Boyd's lawyers said in a motion filed this week that "it is commonly known that alcohol consumption causes increased aggression in certain individuals."

Access to Buckley's medical records would allow attorneys to "assess whether his medical history may indicate a history of alcoholism and aggressive and/or violent behavior while intoxicated."

A motion hearing in the case is set for July 8.