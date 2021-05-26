72°
In St. Gabriel, residents are trapped in their homes and frustrated with high waters

By: WBRZ Staff

SAINT GABRIEL - Residents in the area are having difficulty leaving their homes.

After a week of being flooded in, residents are trying to explore all their options. In Meadow Oaks, two trucks have been called in to tow cars, taking them across the water so people can leave their homes without vehicle damage.

One resident, Mike Lindsey, has lived in the area for two years. He spent his day trying to move his wife's car to higher ground.

"We are about to get more rain. This s**t ain't right," Lindsey said.

Another resident, Justice Marino, was on vacation in Florida celebrating her birthday when the neighborhood flooded. She came back to find her car trapped in high water.

Until the water goes down, the city's trying to help get groceries and medicine to people stuck on the other side of the high water.

