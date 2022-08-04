Latest Weather Blog
In some North Carolina elections, heads or tails decides a race
RALEIGH, N.C. - In at least five North Carolina town council elections, the winner came down to a simple coin flip because the races were deadlocked.
The News & Observer of Raleigh explains that state law dictates that municipal election tie votes must be determined "by lot." County elections officials decide how to carry out the process. Most opting for coin tosses.
For a tied race in the mountain town of Sylva, the elections board decided on a best-of-three format for the flipping. One flip was enough for the towns of Clarkton, Godwin, West Jefferson and Sparta.
In Sampson County, candidates for Garland town commissioner selected pens of different colors, put them in a box and watched the board chairman draw one at random to determine the winner.
