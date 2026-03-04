In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history

BATON ROUGE - The Prairieville Hurricanes are on the doorstep of history, but that's not something Prairieville head coach Chase Delrie had in mind when he took this job.

"I knew it was going to be a job where we were going to have an opportunity to create success," said Delrie. "I felt like it wouldn't take a long time. But you know, for us to be, in the Final Four, one win away from the state championship here in year two, is not something I would have expected."

Delrie and his players can say they've been here since the beginning.

"It started with us, really just building this environment and community within our locker room," said senior guard Marly Gatlin.

Now that the Hurricanes have arrived in the final four, this team has a chance to be the first Prairieville program to ever earn the title of state champion.

"Trailblazers, you know, the opportunity to kind of show the way for the future and what's to come. These girls have done a great job of, kind of writing their own story, setting the standard and putting into work what we expect and what we hope for for years to come," said Delrie.

A loss in the first round of the state tournament last year only helped fuel the oncoming storm

"People really not having expectations, counting us out, downing us and being able to build something a lot of people don't get the chance to say that they've been a part of. We saw the way our roster filled up, and we saw how much potential we had to be a great team to do great things," said Gatlin.

Prairieville plays Slidell on Thursday, Mar. 5.