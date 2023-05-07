76°
In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities

5 years 8 months 4 days ago Friday, September 01 2017 Sep 1, 2017 September 01, 2017 7:08 AM September 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- The United States is giving Russia just 48 hours to close down its consulate in San Francisco and offices in Washington and New York.

The Trump administration is making no secret of the fact that the order to vacate the premises is in retaliation for Russia's demand that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in Russia.

In spite of the move against Russia, a State Department spokeswoman says the U.S. hopes that both countries can now move toward "improved relations" and "increased cooperation."

In Moscow, a top Russian lawmaker says the move heralds "the hot phase of diplomatic war." The U.S.-Russia relationship turned tense last year when President Barack Obama closed Russian facilities in the U.S. and took other actions in response to Russia's meddling in the presidential election.

