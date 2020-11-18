45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

In New Orleans, a regulation reboot for short-term rentals

2 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 7:15 AM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans officials are taking a new look at the benefits and headaches of a vacation rental industry that has proliferated with the growth of online sites such as Airbnb.

They've put a halt, for now, on approving or renewing licenses for short-term rental of whole houses that are not owner-occupied. Short-term rentals facilitated by Airbnb, HomeAway, and similar web-driven operations have been changing neighborhoods in New Orleans and other cities. Critics worry about an exodus of full-time neighbors and higher property tax assessments.

Some rental property owners protest that they are being unfairly punished while contributing to New Orleans' vital tourism industry. Critics, meanwhile, say regulations adopted in 2016 have failed to address numerous problems.

A city commission is studying the issue with an eye toward revamping regulations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days