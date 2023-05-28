In must win game, LSU delivers with 6-4 victory over Arkansas to even series

BATON ROUGE, La. - With their backs against the wall, the LSU faithful delivered against Arkansas to pull off a much needed come from behind 6-4 victory to even up the series.

Austin Bain finally gave the Tigers a clutch at-bat, something they missed on Friday. In the seventh inning, Bain roped a go-ahead two RBI single to left scoring Brandt Broussard and Beau Jordan.

On the hill sophomore, Ma'Khail Hilliard kept the Tigers in the ballgame tossing five innings allowing seven hits while striking out four.

Hilliard ran into some trouble early on allowing a two-run shot to Domonic Fletcher who yanked a hanging breaking ball over the right-field wall. Fletcher finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI and falling just a triple shy of the cycle.

The rubber match to decide the series is set for 2:00 p.m. Sunday at The Box.