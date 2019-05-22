In Iowa, Clinton says climate plan will promote renewables

AMES, Iowa - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton is unveiling a plan aimed at combating climate change that includes revisions in the tax code to promote renewable energy.

In Iowa, the nation's second-leading wind energy producer, Clinton says people are "just not paying attention" if they don't acknowledge climate change.

Clinton supports renewing the wind energy tax credit and getting other tax incentives "fixed" to promote renewable fuel.

Though Clinton hints that under her plan the coal industry would face changes, she says the federal government would help the industry.

Climate change has become a key issue in the Democratic presidential primary, where Clinton is the heavy favorite. Billionaire Tom Steyer has led an effort to promote the issue. Steyer hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in May.