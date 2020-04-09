In Easter message, sheriff asks EBR residents to stay home

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff reinforced a reminder heard all of Holy Week: Stay home Easter Sunday and avoid gathering in groups as the community works to stop the spread of coronavirus.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux asked people to reflect on the holiday and stay strong as a stay home order keeps families and friends from holding the typical South Louisiana Easter feast: Crawfish boils and other gatherings.

The sheriff shared a message to the community with his reminder and the importance of practicing social distancing.