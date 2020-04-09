67°
Latest Weather Blog
In Easter message, sheriff asks EBR residents to stay home
BATON ROUGE - The sheriff reinforced a reminder heard all of Holy Week: Stay home Easter Sunday and avoid gathering in groups as the community works to stop the spread of coronavirus.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux asked people to reflect on the holiday and stay strong as a stay home order keeps families and friends from holding the typical South Louisiana Easter feast: Crawfish boils and other gatherings.
The sheriff shared a message to the community with his reminder and the importance of practicing social distancing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Edwards says he's likely to keep schools closed rest of school year
-
Family, church community remember beloved pastor who died from COVID-19
-
Prioritizing mental health during a pandemic
-
Three killed in murder-suicide identified by Zachary Police
-
Deputies searching for thieves who pulled off $40,000 tool heist in Ascension...