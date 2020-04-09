67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

In Easter message, sheriff asks EBR residents to stay home

1 hour 44 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 9:56 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff reinforced a reminder heard all of Holy Week: Stay home Easter Sunday and avoid gathering in groups as the community works to stop the spread of coronavirus.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux asked people to reflect on the holiday and stay strong as a stay home order keeps families and friends from holding the typical South Louisiana Easter feast: Crawfish boils and other gatherings.

The sheriff shared a message to the community with his reminder and the importance of practicing social distancing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days