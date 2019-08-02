In confrontational statement police union stands behind Blane Salamoni's work history

BATON ROUGE – In a terse, 245-word statement, the Baton Rouge Police Union said it was “thankful” the appeals process involving Blane Salamoni had been resolved but categorized revelations labeling Salamoni’s work history as a “character assassination.”

In a news conference this week, the police department said it had revealed a settlement with Salamoni over him trying to appeal his firing in the wake of the shooting death of Alton Sterling. Salamoni was the officer who shot and killed Sterling and had been found to have violated department policies. Salamoni was fired in March – almost three years after the shooting – and had been appealing the termination until the settlement was announced Thursday.

While announcing the deal, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul apologized for Salamoni’s behavior and said Salamoni never should have been hired. He referenced a previous arrest Salamoni had for domestic abuse, which should have disqualified him. The chief insinuated Salamoni was not forthcoming with the details about his arrest when he applied to be a Baton Rouge Police officer.

The union Friday, fired back.

“We disagree with the assertions made in the press conference pertaining to Blane Salamoni’s pre-employment process and tenure with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Here are the facts: Blane Salamoni fully disclosed his past during his interview process, which resulted in a 7-0 unanimous decision to hire him,” the union wrote in a statement.

“We are both angered and saddened with the character assassination of Blane Salamoni, previous administrations, as well as past and present members of the Baton Rouge Police Department,” the union said.

The union continued with referencing ways Salamoni was recognized – specifically referencing race: “[Salamoni] was recognized with a life-saving award of an African- American male citizen,” the union wrote.