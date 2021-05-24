In Bayou Pigeon, insurance adjusters and homeowners wait for water to recede

BAYOU PIGEON - Iberville Parish emergency officials say it will be weeks before the high water recedes and the extent of the damage can be determined.

"This is the worse flood ever. I've never seen the water this high at my house in 40 years," Bayou Pigeon homeowner Mitch Collier said.

Collier and his wife Rose live on the levee side of the town, where knee-deep water has been around homes and along the roads since the storm last week.

"I rescued for the Cajun Navy in 2016. I've seen a lot of floods, but when it hits home, it's a lot different," Collier said.

Insurance adjusters are also waiting for the water to recede so they can do their jobs.

"The worse I've seen so far, I've been here a few days, is here. This is standing water that's probably the worst I've seen," insurance adjuster David Kelley said.

According to Kelley, matters are even worse for homeowners with flood-damaged houses.

"The longer it sits like this the higher the damage goes into the house," Kelley said.

Officials say only about 80 people have reported flood damage in the parish, but they expect that number to increase once the high water goes down, allowing homeowners to get back into their houses and assess the damage.