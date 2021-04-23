In Assumption Parish, high waters lead to concerns about transport, evacuation routes

PIERRE PART - People in Assumption Parish are concerned about the rainy weather yet to come, with water still covering the area from storms last week.

"The Mississippi River goes up and it starts raining. The water has nowhere to go," resident Alvin Berthelot said.

Berthelot and his wife Angeline have been living on South Bay Road in Pierre Part for almost 15 years. The two love the area and have no plans of leaving, despite constant flooding.

The Berthelots have barricaded their home with sandbags, which they put up more than a week ago. The couple said they would be glued to the forecast all weekend.

"We're are just going to have to watch and pray that we can survive again," Angeline Berthelot said.

Louisiana Highway 70 is also a concern for people in the area. The highway is used as a hurricane evacuation route and is used to transport injured patients to the hospital. It is still partially flooded from last week's weather.

"It is important those roadways get updated and be dry so emergency vehicles can get through in a timely manner," Director of Assumption Parish Homeland Security John Boudreaux said.

The parish would like to have the highway elevated to avoid flooding problems. Boudreaux says the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is aware of the problem, but no action has been taken.