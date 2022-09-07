Latest Weather Blog
In a bumpy coronation, Trump wins the crown
CLEVELAND - The art of the coronation has taken something of a beating at the Republican National Convention.
Nevertheless, Donald Trump now has the crown - and a final chance to summon unity from the party's restive ranks in the ritual's closing days.
The roll call of the states Tuesday night delivered Trump the nomination. Day 3 brings two conservative stalwarts to the stage - running mate Mike Pence and Trump's most tenacious primary opponent, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. That's the man Trump used to call "Lyin' Ted."
On the second night, speakers came forward to denounce Hillary Clinton, none to greater effect than New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
But discord remains and it remains to be seen if Trump can generate the unity and fighting spirit he'll need in the fall.
