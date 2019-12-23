56°
Improvements expected for New Orleans' public bikes system

Monday, December 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Blue Bikes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Upgrades are on the horizon for New Orleans' public bicycle system. 

The bike-sharing system will switch form pedal bicycles to electric bicycles that can go as fast as 20 mph in a major upgrade next month. The Blue Bikes rental system is also increasing the number of bikes on the streets from 700 to 900, and making them available in more neighborhoods. 

But the faster bikes will come with a cost.  Blue Bikes General Manager Geoff Coats says riders who now pay 10 cents a minute will instead pay 25 cents. 

Coats says the changes are aimed at providing a more convenient, less physically demanding way for riders to get around the city.

