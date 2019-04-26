62°
Important Harvey Weinstein hearing could be held in secret

Friday, April 26 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - An important pretrial hearing in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case could play out in secret if a judge rules against news organizations fighting to keep the courtroom open.

Both the prosecution and defense have asked that Friday's hearing dealing with trial strategy and potential witnesses be held behind closed doors. They say they want to protect Weinstein's right to a fair trial and shield the identities of women who've accused the disgraced movie mogul of wrongdoing.

Lawyers for the news organizations, including The Associated Press and The New York Times, are due to appear before Judge James Burke before he rules. They argue that the sides haven't met a high legal standard for closing Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

