Impeachment inquiry: Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. That's according to a five-page memo summarizing the July 25 call.



The White House released the memo Wednesday. Click here to read the full transcript.



The conversation between Trump and Ukraine's president is just one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August.



The complaint is central to the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Trump told the Ukrainian president "If you can look into it ... it sounds horrible to me." Trump was talking about unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son, Hunter.



Trump also confirmed that he ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the call.



The president says he did nothing wrong.