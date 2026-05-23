Impairment plays a role in two separate fatal crashes in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend

TICKFAW — Louisiana State Police responded to two fatal crashes in Tangipahoa Parish over the weekend, where impairment played a role.

The first occurred on Friday, around 11:50 p.m., along U.S. 51 just south of La. 1064. Troopers said that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 25-year-old Resjyne Griffin of Hammond was traveling north on U.S. 51 when she ran off the roadway and into a ditch, striking a culvert.

Griffin, who was unrestrained, along with two unrestrained children, was injured in the crash. A 5-year-old was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, while 6-month-old Kaybri Robinson was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

During the investigation, troopers said Griffin showed signs of impairment and was arrested before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon her release, Griffin will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish correctional Facility for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, no child restraint, careless operation, open container and no driver's license.

The second crash occurred in Amite around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Louisiana State Police, a 2026 Kia K4 driven by 22-year-old Janya Butler was traveling east on La. 16 when the Kia crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking the front bumper of a 2013 Ford F-150.

The Kis stopped in the westbound lane with the Ford running off the right side of the roadway. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 48-year-old Franklin Turnage from Mississippi was unable to avoid the collision and struck the passenger side of the Kia.

Butler, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Turnage, who was also unrestrained, sustained minor injuries.

During the investigation, Turnage, who showed signs of impairment, was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Facility for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and no seatbelt.