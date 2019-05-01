Impairment considered a factor in fatal Holden crash

HOLDEN - One person was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Highway 22 east of Highway 1036.

State police say the crash took the life of 50-year-old David Contreras-Nieves. The initial investigation by troopers revealed that the crash happened as Contreras-Nieves was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 422. At some point, the vehicle went off the roadway to the right.

Authorities say the vehicle got back on the roadway, before leaving the roadway for a second time. At that point, the Nissan went into a ditch and overturned.

Contreras-Nieves was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Contreras-Nieves to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.