Impaired driver suspected in crash that killed one child, injured a second

Wednesday, May 27 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – A six-year-old was killed and another child left with life-threatening injuries following a tragic Wednesday night crash on I-10, east of Siegen Lane. 

Louisiana State Police say the incident that resulted in six-year-old Toni Cummings' death occurred when 35-year-old Anthony Luke was heading east on I-10 in a 2002 Ford Explorer and the vehicle's rear tire failed.

As a result, police say Luke overcorrected his steering and lost control of the vehicle. 

The Explorer swerved off the interstate and crashed into several trees. During the impact, both Cummings and a five-year-old, who were unrestrained passengers in the SUV, were ejected from the vehicle. 

Cummings and the five-year-old were both rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Cummings succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The other child was treated but remains severely injured. 

Luke, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to a local hospital. 

According to State Police, impairment on the part of Luke is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

