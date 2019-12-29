61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Impaired Driver Crashes into Louisiana State Police Building

5 hours 29 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 December 29, 2019 12:31 PM December 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

ALEXANDRIA - State Troopers are looking into an accident where an impaired driver crashed into the State Police Building earlier this morning in Alexandria.

The incident happened shortly before Five O'clock this morning. 50-year-old Felicia Payne left the roadway and struck the outside wall of the building. 

The impact caused significant damage to the exterior wall and interior offices. Troopers placed Payne under arrest after she submitted to a breath alcohol test registering over the legal limit.

No injuries occurred in the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days