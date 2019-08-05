Impaired driver arrested after teen killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

BOBTOWN - Authorities have charged a woman in a fatal weekend crash in Terrebonne Parish.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, troopers were called to a single vehicle crash on LA 57 near Canebreak Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Makayla Gregoire.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Reva Hood was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon southbound on LA 57. For unknown reasons, Hood ran off the roadway. The vehicle then hit a tree.

Gregoire was unrestrained in the rear of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected on Hood's parted. After providing a breath sample, it was discovered she was over the legal limit.

Hood was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI (second offense), obstruction of justice, careless operation, not wearing a seat belt, and interfering with the duties of an officer.