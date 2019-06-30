Impaired 18-year-old driver ejected from vehicle in deadly crash in White Castle

WHITE CASTLE - State police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash that took the life of a man in Iberville parish Saturday night.



At approximately 9:15 p.m., Juan Carlos Mendoza-Rangel of Donaldsonville was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 405 south of LA Hwy 69 when his 2010 Dodge Ram ran off the roadway and entered a ditch, causing it to overturn several time. Mendoza-Rangel was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to police, impairment as well as excessive speed are considered factors. The crash remains under investigation.