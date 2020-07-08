84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Immigrant advocates say US policy change endangers workers

4 hours 36 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 July 08, 2020 5:19 AM July 08, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates in New Orleans claim in a federal lawsuit that federal rule changes made last year by the U.S. Department of Labor will make foreign workers fearful of reporting workplace abuses or human trafficking for fear of being deported.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Washington by the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice, deals with visas issued to protect workers from deportation when they report workplace crimes. The lawsuit says that last year, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division began requiring that applications for such visas, known as “U” and “T” visas, be referred to law enforcement agencies before they are approved.

“Conditioning certification on criminal law enforcement referral and approval has a chilling effect on fearful workers who are already reluctant to come forward and speak publicly about crimes occurring in their workplaces,” the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, says.

“Previously, WHD required referral of the underlying crime, but provided discretion to determine when to do so, and required consideration of the petitioners’ safety,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit says the changes were illegally adopted without proper public notice and comment. It said the labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division also “failed to provide a rational reason for the policy change.” It asks a federal judge to declare the new policy was adopted in violation of the federal Administrative Procedures Act and to vacate it.

Federal lawyers had not filed a response as of Tuesday afternoon. The Wage and Hour Division did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days