'Imitation Game' introduces WWII codebreakers to audiences

NATICK, MA - The owner of one of America's largest collections of Nazi-made Enigma encryption machines says there's a lot "The Imitation Game" gets right.



The Oscar-nominated film traces the story of pioneering computer scientist Alan Turing, who cracked the German army's communications code and helped the Allies to victory in World War II.



Kenneth Rendell, founder of the Museum of World War II, says the movie's biggest achievement is bringing Turing's story to worldwide audiences.



But he suggests not all credit should go to Turing's genius: German coders also became sloppy or overconfident with time.



Rendell says the film also takes liberties with Turing's personal life and downplays the significant role of women codebreakers.



"The Imitation Game" stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley. It is up for Best Picture, among other awards.