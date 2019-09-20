76°
Imelda leaves at least two dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped

1 hour 40 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHINA, Texas (AP) - The slow-churning remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda that flooded parts of Texas left at least two people dead and rescue crews with boats scrambling to reach stranded drivers and families trapped in homes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that by Thursday night, floodwaters had started receding in most of the Houston area. Police Chief Art Acevedo said law enforcement officers planned to work well into the night to clear freeways of vehicles stalled and abandoned because of flooding.

ABC 13 is reporting that multiple barges hit the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River. The bridge was closed in both directions.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said there had been a combination of at least 1,700 high-water rescues and evacuations to get people to shelter during a relentless downpour that drew comparisons to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

The storm also flooded parts of southwestern Louisiana.

