Images of Hurricane Delta's impact in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall on Louisiana's coast Friday evening, already brought heavy rains and winds to south Louisiana, Friday.

Images of the hurricane's impact on the area are below.

Viewers can submit additional images to be posted on this webpage by emailing WBRZ at news@wbrz.com

Flooding on Groom Road in Baker, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020

High water at Corporate Blvd. and Energy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020

Flooding in Bridlewood Subdivision in Central, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020.