Images of Hurricane Delta's impact in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

3 hours 4 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 7:29 AM October 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall on Louisiana's coast Friday evening, already brought heavy rains and winds to south Louisiana, Friday. 

Images of the hurricane's impact on the area are below. 

Viewers can submit additional images to be posted on this webpage by emailing WBRZ at news@wbrz.com 

Flooding on Groom Road in Baker, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020

High water at Corporate Blvd. and Energy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020

Flooding in Bridlewood Subdivision in Central, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020.

