Image of two mice fighting resonates with public, earns photographer coveted award

This award-winning image of two mice fighting in a London subway earned photographer, Sam Rowley the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice award. Photo: Sam Rowley/WPY

In an effort to relate to the world around them, humans tend to anthropomorphize animals.

But there are aspects of life that animals do share in common with humans, and an award-winning photographer managed to capture one such moment on a dark London subway platform.

Sam Rowley snapped a picture as two tiny mice were engaged in a brawl that appeared almost human.

In the photograph, the mouse who seems to have the advantage stands on its hind legs with its arms outstretched as it fights off the defeated mouse, also on its hind legs but appearing to fall backwards.

The image resonated with viewers and earned Rowley the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice award.

According to the BBC, Rowley's memorable image wasn't a fluke, he worked hard to capture it.

The young British photographer had long been intrigued by the way London's vast population of subway mice live.

So, he spent five nights on a London subway platform, snapping pictures of the little black mice as they went about their daily routines.

Rowley said the mice are tough creatures and as he observed them, he couldn't help but admire their tenacity.

"These tube mice, for example, are born and spend their whole lives without ever even seeing the Sun or feeling a blade of grass," Rowley noted. "On one level, it's a desperate situation - running along gloomy passages for a few months, maybe a year or two, and then dying."

"And because there are so many mice and so few resources, they have to fight over something as irrelevant as a crumb."

The award-winning image was called 'Station Squabble' and earned a total of 28,000 votes as a 'favorite.'