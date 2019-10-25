Illness outbreak cancels school for early spring break

CLINTON - Classes were canceled for the next two days, effectively starting spring break earlier than usual for students at Silliman Institute.

As many as 18 students are exhibiting symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting and could have E. coli. This weekend, state health leaders said at least one case has been tentatively identified as E. coli.

Symptoms began last week and have hospitalized some of the ill students. The state is investigating what made them sick, but said it does not appear to be in the water or in the food at school.

DHH classified the issue as an outbreak.

Thursday night, the school was scrubbed with bleach and chlorine.

