Illegal immigrant wanted for homicide in Honduras captured in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - Deputies arrested a man in the U.S. illegally this week after he's spent months on the run from local law enforcement.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it first had a run-in with Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco March 7, after he fled a traffic stop on foot. Alvarado-Pacheco escaped, but deputies arrested his passenger, Junior Nolasco, on drug charges. Investigators learned both men were in the country illegally.
Aside from drug paraphernalia, investigators also found Alvarado-Pacheco's cellphone and passport, which they used to identify him. After contacting Border Patrol officials, deputies learned Alvarado-Pacheco was also wanted for murder in Honduras.
On May 3, Border Patrol agents and Livingston Parish deputies learned Alvarado-Pacheco was in Springfield and successfully captured him without incident.
Alvarado-Pacheco was charged in Livingston Parish with reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in Border Patrol custody.
