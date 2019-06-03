IHOP introduces new 'pancakes'

88°
Monday, June 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Last week pancake chain IHOP teased another name change.

The restaurant chain temporarily changed its acronym from IHOP to IHOb last year as a publicity stunt to promote burgers.

Monday the restaurant chain announced it would be calling the newest editions to its burger line-up "pancakes." According to USA Today the new menu items include the Big IHOP Pancake (Burger), the Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger), and the Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger).

 

The company says the change is "a playful twist that again shows that it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes it pancakes."

