44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

If confirmed to HHS post, Dr. Rachel Levine will become first openly transgender federal official

43 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 7:06 AM January 19, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Dr. Rachel Levine

President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris have nominated Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant Secretary for health at HHS, the transition announced.

Levine currently serves as secretary of health for Pennsylvania, and if confirmed, would become the first openly transgender federal official.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond.

She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts," Biden said of Levine in a statement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days