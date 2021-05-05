Identical twins at local high school earn $24 million in scholarship offers

BATON ROUGE - As identical twins, Denisha and Destiny Caldwell have pretty much done everything together. Now, that includes earning hundreds of scholarship offers.

"We started off competing against each other, and now we compete with each other," Destiny said.

The Scotlandville Magnet High students have now received more than 200 offers from colleges and universities around the world. Between all of them, there's more than $24 million in scholarship offers on the table.

It wasn't easy getting here, especially with the pandemic shifting class to online learning last year. It's the culmination of four years of hard work and nearly 2,000 hours poured into the community.

"From searching on the internet, we definitely have over 200 offers right now. We are definitely setting a world record right now," Denisha said.

Though there was no shortage of choices, the pair said they've already decided on a landing spot: UCLA.

With their high school journey behind them, Denisha and Destiny said they hope their story will inspire more students to push themselves.

"Strive to be the best that you can be, the best version of yourself. Do not let the negativity get to you," Denisha said.

The sisters plan to major in math and science so they can pursue careers in the medical field.