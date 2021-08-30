Ida pummels southeast Louisiana

NEW: As of 11pm, Hurricane Ida was moving northward across the I-10/12 corridor--the heart of the WBRZ Viewing area. The Baton Rouge Metro Area, especially locations east of the city, will experience major impacts through Monday morning. In particular, eastern Ascension, southern Livingston and southern Tangipahoa Parish will likely experience hurricane force winds, flash flooding and storm surge flooding. DO NOT drive after nightfall. For current tropical weather conditions, the latest forecast models and the official forecasts (as seen below), visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

LOCAL FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING: Conditions will slowly worsen from south to north through the night. The most substantial impacts in the Baton Rouge Metro area will be through midnight. Rain will become steadier and heavier as the winds will dramatically increase. Improvements are expected late in the day Monday as Ida pulls away to the north. Lingering bands of tropical showers could continue into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm force winds (over 39-74mph) will occur across the Baton Rouge area through Sunday night and remain possible until Monday morning. Much stronger wind gusts, over hurricane force (over 74mph), are expected. Even sustained hurricane force winds may occur for a short time between the Mississippi River and I-55. About 6 – 12 inches of rain is expected through the middle of next week, and could lead to flooding issues. Most of it will fall by Monday morning. The combination of very heavy rain and storm surge advancing from the south will cause significant flooding along Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

RIVER FLOODING







With rainfall totals that could exceed 10 inches in parts of south Louisiana between Sunday and Monday, rises on local rivers are expected. The above graphic shows the latest forecast crests.





