Ida now Category 4, significant impacts expected

NEW: Ida is now a major, category four hurricane with winds of 150mph and will make landfall Sunday afternoon. This storm is intensifying faster than forecast. You need to be where you intend to ride out this storm as soon as possible.



A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for ALL of south Louisiana, where hurricane conditions will be likely in the next 36 hours. For the Baton Rouge area and surrounding parishes, prepare for widespread, long duration power outages. If you live near flood prone rivers and bayous, be ready to take immediate action in fast water rises.

Hurricane Ida is forecast to move northwest through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in south Louisiana on Sunday. Given the current forecast, the local area may experience impacts Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. If you live in southeast Louisiana, all hurricane preparations should be complete. For guidance and tip on final preparations, CLICK HERE.



Areas east of Livingston Parish are now under a Tornado Watch through 7pm tonight.

Areas east of Livingston Parish are now under a Tornado Watch through 7pm tonight.

Hurricane Ida is moving over very warm water in the Gulf. There is also low wind shear and a lack of dry air. This will favor steady strengthening up until landfall. Ida is expected to be a category four storm, a major hurricane. The only possible limiting factor to rapid strengthening could be a fast forward motion. Any movement over 15mph might limit the speed of strengthening. As it stands, the storm is expected to come inland across southeast Louisiana, passing very close to the Capital City. This would result in significant impacts to the Baton Rouge area and neighboring parishes. There is still time for slight adjustments in the track over the next 24 hours, but overall the track of Ida has been unchanged the last several advisories - leading into a higher confidence forecast.

LOCAL FORECAST

SUNDAY, INTO MONDAY: Conditions will slowly worsen into Sunday morning. Initial bands of rain will move inland around dawn. Rain will become steadier and heavier through the day Sunday as the center of Ida gets closer to landfall. Winds will pick up as well. Given the current landfall projection around dusk Sunday, the worst conditions would occur Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. This would include torrential rain and very strong sustained winds with much higher gusts. Improvements are expected late in the day Monday as Ida pulls away to the north. Lingering bands of tropical showers could continue into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm force winds (over 39-74mph) could begin near the coast as early as Sunday morning, spread inland toward the Baton Rouge area through the afternoon and remain possible until Monday morning. Much stronger wind gusts, over hurricane force (over 74mph), will be possible. About 6 – 10 inches of rain is expected through the middle of next week, and could lead to flooding issues. Most of it will fall on Sunday and Monday. Storm surge impacts may occur as well along the Gulf Coast and Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain as well. Any small changes in the storm could result in large changes to the forecast. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

RIVER FLOODING





With rainfall totals that could exceed 10 inches in parts of south Louisiana between Sunday and Monday, rises on local rivers are expected. The above graphic shows the latest forecast crests.







There is a HIGH RISK for excessive rainfall on Sunday as Hurricane Ida passes through. Flash flooding will be a threat, especially in the high risk shaded area.

