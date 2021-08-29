Ida makes landfall, Baton Rouge area impacts imminent

NEW: At 11:55am, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major, category four hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150mph near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida is forecast to move northwest through Louisiana Sunday afternoon and evening. The local area will experience major impacts through Monday morning. You need to be where you intend to ride out this storm as soon as possible.

1155 AM CDT: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iHdKMGk0tq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

A HURRICANE WARNING has been issued for ALL of south Louisiana, where hurricane conditions will be likely in the next 36 hours. For the Baton Rouge area and surrounding parishes, prepare for widespread, long duration power outages. If you live near flood prone rivers and bayous, be ready to take immediate action in fast water rises.

Areas east of Livingston Parish are now under a Tornado Watch through 7pm tonight.

*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're tracking storms and will bring you warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/tls1sOvocL — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 29, 2021

CLICK HERE to watch LIVE newscasts and additional coverage. Download the WBRZ WX App. to get breaking tropical weather information.

For current tropical weather conditions, the latest forecast models and the official forecasts (as seen above), visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

LOCAL FORECAST

SUNDAY, INTO MONDAY: Conditions will slowly worsen through Sunday afternoon. Rain will become steadier and heavier as winds increase. The worst conditions will occur Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. This would include torrential rain and very strong sustained winds with much higher gusts. Improvements are expected late in the day Monday as Ida pulls away to the north. Lingering bands of tropical showers could continue into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm force winds (over 39-74mph) will spread inland toward the Baton Rouge area through the afternoon and remain possible until Monday morning. Much stronger wind gusts, over hurricane force (over 74mph), are expected. Even sustained hurricane force winds may occur for a short time between the Mississippi River and I-55. About 6 – 12 inches of rain is expected through the middle of next week, and could lead to flooding issues. Most of it will fall on Sunday by Monday morning. Storm surge impacts may occur as well along the Gulf Coast and Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain as well. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

RIVER FLOODING





With rainfall totals that could exceed 10 inches in parts of south Louisiana between Sunday and Monday, rises on local rivers are expected. The above graphic shows the latest forecast crests.







There is a HIGH RISK for excessive rainfall on Sunday as Hurricane Ida passes through. Flash flooding will be a threat, especially in the high risk shaded area.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.