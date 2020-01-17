Iconic crystal AFCA Coaches' Trophy makes a stop by 2une In

56°
BATON ROUGE - The iconic crystal AFCA Coaches' Trophy will be visiting LSU campus Jan. 17 and 18 ahead of and during the Tigers' championship celebration, following their 42-45 victory over Clemson.

The trophy will be available for fans to pose with Friday, Jan. 17 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in LSU's Free Speech Area, which is in front of the Student Union.

And again, on that same day, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LSU SportShop outside of Tiger Stadium.

Fans who can't stop by Friday can also make plans to take pictures with it, Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon during the National Championship Celebration in Maravich Center

The trophy, which is valued at $30,000, features an 8 lb. Waterford Crystal football with an ebony base.

Once completely assembled, the trophy and base will weigh nearly 45 lbs. and stand at four feet tall. 

