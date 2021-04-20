Latest Weather Blog
ICE will stop using term 'illegal alien' when referring to immigrants
U.S. immigration enforcement agencies will stop using the term "illegal aliens" in official communications when referring to immigrants.
According to multiple memos from the federal government, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection will using the words "alien," "illegal alien," and "assimilation" in internal policy documents and public communications.
An email obtained by ABC News said ICE will avoid using the words because of their "offensive" context.
"In an effort to rebuild public trust and reshape our agency’s image, ICE will make efforts to avoid using terminology that might be perceived by others as offensive or otherwise disparaging," ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson said in an email to employees announcing the change.
Trending News
A similar memo came from the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Both documents order immediate changes to the agencies’ lexicons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins at Luxury Baton Rouge apartment complex
-
Mass vaccine site opens again Tuesday, April 20
-
Baton Rouge rapper to appear in court today
-
LSU announces that students will not be required to get COVID-19 vaccines
-
Coast Guard suspends search for Seacor Power crew, volunteer diver weighs in...
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...