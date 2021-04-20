75°
ICE will stop using term 'illegal alien' when referring to immigrants

Tuesday, April 20 2021
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ICE

U.S. immigration enforcement agencies will stop using the term "illegal aliens" in official communications when referring to immigrants.

According to multiple memos from the federal government, Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection will using the words "alien," "illegal alien," and "assimilation" in internal policy documents and public communications.

An email obtained by ABC News said ICE will avoid using the words because of their "offensive" context.

"In an effort to rebuild public trust and reshape our agency’s image, ICE will make efforts to avoid using terminology that might be perceived by others as offensive or otherwise disparaging," ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson said in an email to employees announcing the change.

A similar memo came from the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Both documents order immediate changes to the agencies’ lexicons.

