Ice storm debris could take weeks to clear in EBR, officials say

BATON ROUGE - A week after a hard freeze hit the area, piles of storm debris are still piling up.

Audrey Rogers and her 84-year old husband picked up fallen limbs from their home in Baton Rouge on Monday morning.

"You didn't get any help from your family or friends. No, they were all in the same shape I guess," Rogers said.

The Rogers are transplants from New Orleans who lost everything during Hurricane Katrina and during the 2016 flood. Now, they are dealing with the aftermath of the ice storm.

"We're a little up in age, and we can't really do anything. I might be the strongest between me and my husband," Rogers said.

Baton Rouge emergency storm removal contractors have been on the job for several days.

"Last week they started cutting tree limbs and things out of the medians right away," said Kelvin Hill, assistant chief administrative officer for East Baton Rouge.

But with so much storm debris still around, and still being piled up at the curb, Hill says it could take more than a month to remove it all.

"Four to six weeks is what we are estimating right now, based on the amount of volume that is out there. We still want to give people time to put their wood piles to the curb," Hill said.

The cost to to remove ice storm debris is still being calculated, but EBR officials are estimating it could be around $500,000.