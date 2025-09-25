81°
ICE fugitive arrested on drug charges after leading authorities on pursuit in Morgan City

By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A fugitive from ICE was arrested by authorities on a litany of drug and traffic charges earlier this week in Morgan City. 

Cesar Lozano-Flores, 52, was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading Morgan City Police on a pursuit that started on La. 182. During the pursuit, he was seen throwing out bags that appeared to be cocaine. 

Lozano-Flores was later arrested after the chase ended near Ditch Avenue. 

Authorities, including ICE and FBI agents, recovered the cocaine along the pursuit route. After authorities raided his home, they found "additional suspected cocaine and a large sum of U.S. currency believed to be derived from illicit narcotic sales."

Lozano-Flores was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, aggravated flight from an office, aggravated obstruction of a highway and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of people under 17, among other charges.

