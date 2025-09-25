Latest Weather Blog
ICE fugitive arrested on drug charges after leading authorities on pursuit in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY — A fugitive from ICE was arrested by authorities on a litany of drug and traffic charges earlier this week in Morgan City.
Cesar Lozano-Flores, 52, was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading Morgan City Police on a pursuit that started on La. 182. During the pursuit, he was seen throwing out bags that appeared to be cocaine.
Lozano-Flores was later arrested after the chase ended near Ditch Avenue.
Authorities, including ICE and FBI agents, recovered the cocaine along the pursuit route. After authorities raided his home, they found "additional suspected cocaine and a large sum of U.S. currency believed to be derived from illicit narcotic sales."
Trending News
Lozano-Flores was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, aggravated flight from an office, aggravated obstruction of a highway and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of people under 17, among other charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed...
-
Brew at the Zoo returns to Baton Rouge Zoo for 11th annual...
-
New cleric to help lead Catholic church in New Orleans sees 'no...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...
-
Trump says he now believes Ukraine can win back all territory lost...