Iberville Sheriff's Office: Train hits, kills man in Monday morning collision
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a train, Monday (Nov. 30) morning.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a deceased man was found near train tracks on LA 1, not far from White Castle's Nottoway Plantation.
The man, whose name has not been released at this point in time, was found around 8 a.m. and authorities say it seems he may have been trying to chase after one of his dogs when he was hit by the train.
Additional details related to the tragic incident will be provided as authorities proceed with their investigation, please check back for updates.
