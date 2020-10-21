Iberville sheriff's office ramping up patrols looking for stolen guns

IBERVILLE – Crime moving from the big city to the suburbs has one sheriff fed up.

There’s been a rash of gun violence in Iberville Parish where, in less than a month, more than 24 guns have been taken from criminals. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Wednesday, they’re not stopping there.

“We’re not talking about a Saturday night special anymore. This type of weaponry is sometimes better than the weaponry that some of the deputies have,” Stassi said of the different types of guns they’re seizing.

The guns are mainly coming from those who aren’t supposed to have one. They’re in the hands of people previously convicted of violent felonies, and Stassi says they’re being used in shootings where multiple rounds are being fired.

"Five or six of them are stolen from Baton Rouge and Gonzales and are showing up in our parish,” Stassi said.

Frustrated with the gun violence, the department has increased patrols and began looking for guns during traffic stops.

"I understand the second amendment right and people's rights, but sometimes for the security of citizens we have to have advanced presence in these areas."

To warn people, Sheriff Stassi wrote a letter that will appear in the local paper Thursday letting people know the department will put a strong emphasis on stopping gun violence. Otherwise, he fears things could turn deadly.

"When you shoot a gun that bullet doesn't have a name on it and it can go through this fence and into that house. Eventually if this doesn't curtail we're going to have a problem. Some innocent person is going to be killed,” said Stassi.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and U.S. marshals are joining in on this effort to get weapons off the streets.