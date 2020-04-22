77°
Iberville Sheriff: Recently hired jailer accused of malfeasance in office has been fired and arrested
IBERVILLE PARISH - An official with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has been fired and arrested on accusations of engaging in illegal activities while on the job.
Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that a recently hired jailer named Taigen Lee, a resident of White Castle, has been terminated and arrested for introduction of contraband and malfeasance in office.
Lee was hired in late February and recently completed training.
At this time additional details related to Lee's alleged activities and subsequent firing are limited.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the case and update this article as appropriate.
