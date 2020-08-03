Iberville Sheriff continues to improve following COVID diagnosis, may leave hospital Monday

PLAQUEMINE - Days after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties and testing positive for COVID-19, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is on the mend and may be released Monday, August 3.

On Monday morning, Stassi responded to WBRZ via email, saying,"I’m doing much better I’m off off all oxygen now and I hopefully I’ll be coming home today Dr. told me I need to rest up for another week."

Stassi was hospitalized last week after having trouble breathing, healthcare workers administered a COVID-19 test, and he tested positive. At that point, Stassi was given Remdesivir and put on oxygen.

Last Thursday (July 30), he was interviewed by WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto and while addressing his condition, the Sheriff said, “Please take this virus seriously. Follow the governor’s orders, and wear a mask."

Sheriff Stassi said he wasn't sure where he contracted the virus.

