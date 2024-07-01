95°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete Bridge closure
GROSSE TETE- Iberville Parish Government officials will host a community meeting to discuss the ongoing Grosse Tete Bridge closure on Tuesday at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Blue Fire Department on Intracoastal Road in Plaquemine.
Officials say residents will have an opportunity to address their concerns as the Grosse Tete Bridge remains closed after a boat crashed into it last month.
Representatives from LaDOTD are also set to attend. They estimate the bridge will be closed for at least three months.
Trending News
A pedestrian ferry is available for local foot traffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning
-
Sunday Journal: Rotary Club
-
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single...
-
Two injured in shooting on Coursey Boulevard early Sunday morning
-
Should gun store sales get special credit card tracking? States split on...
Sports Video
-
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: St. Helena Hawks
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Albany Hornets
-
Former LSU and current NFL player hosts free camp at Memorial Stadium
-
Episcopal hosts 7 on 7 tournament in honor of alum Jimmy Williams