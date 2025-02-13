53°
Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo opens in April
GROSSE TETE — Residents can mark their calendars for the Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo happening this spring.
The family-friendly event is free and allows the community to explore the traditions and heritage of Iberville Parish. Attendees can expect a day filled with food, music and interactive activities.
The celebration is set to take place at the North Iberville Visitors Center on Saturday, April 5. The event opens up to the public at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
