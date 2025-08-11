Iberville Parish students return to the classroom with new programs, increased security

ST. GABRIEL — Schools in Iberville Parish welcomed students back to the classroom Monday morning.

Technology is enhancing all aspects of students' lives this school year, especially at East Iberville Elementary and High School.

"We have our seventh and eighth-grade STAR Academy, which is a project-based learning that we're piloting here. As well, our second and third-graders have an AR reading program that we're also piloting," new East Iberville Principal Kendra Paul said.

The school will also be introducing new metal detectors to ensure student safety on campus. More upgrades are on the way, with the district receiving a $50,000 grant to upgrade to bookbag scanners and a brand new metal detector.