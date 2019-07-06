Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responding to fatal motorcycle crash on Bayou Jacob Road

IBERVILLE PARISH- Authorities are responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car.

The wreck was reported Saturday around 5:30 p.m on Bayou Jacob Road and Kirtley Avenue. There were four people involved in the crash. Police say two people were in the vehicle and two on the motorcycle. One of the motorcycle riders is dead the other is seriously injured. The driver and passenger of the car were not injured in the crash.

#BREAKING: One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Bayou Jacob Road in Iberville Parish. No further details at this time. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GLnjiLaLAv — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 6, 2019

Acadian Ambulance and the Iberville Sheriff's Office are on scene now.

This is a developing story.