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Iberville Parish Sheriff locates missing 51-year-old with autism
IBERVILLE PARISH — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing 51-year-old man last seen walking toward Highway 1.
The man had been diagnosed with autism and generally tended to avoid or shy away from people.
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The man has since been located and is at home with his family, according to the sheriff's office.
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