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Iberville Parish Sheriff locates missing 51-year-old with autism

11 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 11:00 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing 51-year-old man last seen walking toward Highway 1.

The man had been diagnosed with autism and generally tended to avoid or shy away from people.

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The man has since been located and is at home with his family, according to the sheriff's office. 

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