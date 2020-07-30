90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish Sheriff hospitalized with COVID-19

2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 4:14 PM July 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff Brett Stassi is among the 1500 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Louisiana.

Stassi, the popular Iberville Parish Sheriff, spoke on the phone from his hospital room with WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto Thursday afternoon.

Stassi was hospitalized earlier in the week after having trouble breathing.  A positive test confirmed he had COVID-19, he said. 

Stassi said he is taking Remdesivir and is on oxygen.

“Please take this virus seriously. Follow the governor’s orders, and wear a mask," the sheriff told Nakamoto. 

He was not sure where he contracted the virus. 

Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days