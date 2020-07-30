Iberville Parish Sheriff hospitalized with COVID-19

PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff Brett Stassi is among the 1500 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Louisiana.

Stassi, the popular Iberville Parish Sheriff, spoke on the phone from his hospital room with WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto Thursday afternoon.

Stassi was hospitalized earlier in the week after having trouble breathing. A positive test confirmed he had COVID-19, he said.

Stassi said he is taking Remdesivir and is on oxygen.

“Please take this virus seriously. Follow the governor’s orders, and wear a mask," the sheriff told Nakamoto.

He was not sure where he contracted the virus.

