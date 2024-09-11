Iberville Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine

PLAQUEMINE — Damage reports came in Wednesday from Iberville Parish.

Landry Street at 6th Street in St. Gabriel has a pole and transformer down.

St. Gabriel police say a pole is down at Iberville Street and St. Francis Lane, resulting in a road closure. La 30 at LA 3115 has trees down on the road, and a light is out as well.

Trees were downed in Plaquemine.



1000 River Road in Sunshine is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.

