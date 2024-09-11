72°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine
PLAQUEMINE — Damage reports came in Wednesday from Iberville Parish.
Landry Street at 6th Street in St. Gabriel has a pole and transformer down.
St. Gabriel police say a pole is down at Iberville Street and St. Francis Lane, resulting in a road closure. La 30 at LA 3115 has trees down on the road, and a light is out as well.
Trees were downed in Plaquemine.
1000 River Road in Sunshine is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trending News
Click the icons below for resources for Francine:
Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener