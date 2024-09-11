72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine

3 hours 52 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 7:35 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Damage reports came in Wednesday from Iberville Parish.

Landry Street at 6th Street in St. Gabriel has a pole and transformer down.

St. Gabriel police say a pole is down at Iberville Street and St. Francis Lane, resulting in a road closure. La 30 at LA 3115 has trees down on the road, and a light is out as well.

Trees were downed in Plaquemine.


1000 River Road in Sunshine is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trending News

Click the icons below for resources for Francine: 

          

          

Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage. Click here to stream our 24-hour newscast.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days